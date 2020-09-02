Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Boys in the Band.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the adaptation Wednesday featuring the Broadway cast of the 2018 revival of Mart Crowley's play.

Jim Parsons stars as Michael, with Zachary Quinto as Harold, Matt Bomer as Donald, Andrew Rannells as Larry, Charlie Carver as Cowboy, Robin de Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Tuc Watkins as Hank and Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard.

The Boys in the Band takes place in 1968 New York City. The story follows a group of gay men who gather for Harold's (Quinto) birthday party, hosted by Michael (Parsons). The celebration is upended when Alan (Hutchison), Michael's college roommate, shows up unexpectedly.

The preview shows Michael introduce a game where each person makes a phone call to the one person they truly believe they've loved. The ensuing drama throws the party into chaos.

The Boys in the Band is directed by Joe Mantello, who also directed the Broadway revival. Ryan Murphy, David Stone and Ned Martel executive produce.

The new film premieres Sept. 30.