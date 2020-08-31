J Balvin appears at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 2019. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

J Balvin wins two awards at the Univision 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro award show on February 20. Amazon Studios has acquired a documentary about Balvin. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to J Balvin documentary, The Boy From Medellín.

Matthew Heineman directed the documentary which follows Balvin as he gets ready for his sold-out concert in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, in 2019.

The film also explores Balvin's life as the Latin music star takes fans behind-the-scenes and shares a pivotal moment from his life.

The acquisition comes before The Boy From Medellín's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 11.

Heineman is known for City of Ghosts, A Private War, The Trade and Cartel Land, which was nominated for an Oscar and won three Emmys.

"Representing my country, my city and Latin culture globally is a lifelong pursuit and I'm so proud to be a son of Medellín. I'm honored to be able to tell my story in this beautiful way and working with Matthew on this project was an incredible experience. Thank you to Amazon for making sure this story can be seen around the world," Balvin said in a statement.

Balvin last released the album Colores in March, which included the singles "Blanco," "Morado" and "Rojo."