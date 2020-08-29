Russell Crowe arrives on the red carpet at "The Loudest Voice" New York premiere in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Stephan James is set to star in the thriller "American Son."

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Homecoming and If Beale Street Could Talk actor Stephan James is set to co-star with Unhinged and Gladiator icon Russell Crowe in American Son, a thriller based on the 2009 French film A Prophet.

"Canada Boy. American Son. @ParamountPics," James tweeted Friday, along with a link to a report about his casting in the project.

Blue Story filmmaker Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu is to direct the film about a gangster who creates his own crime syndicate and tried to take down his former boss.

Mystic River and Shutter Island novelist Dennis Lehane penned the screenplay.