David Arquette arrives at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2013.

Courteney Cox's fifth "Scream" movie is set for release on January 14, 2022.

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures said it plans to release the fifth Scream movie on Jan. 14, 2022.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox have signed on to reprise the roles they played in the original four movies.

Cox starred as reporter Gale Weathers in 1996's Scream, 1997's Scream 2, 2000's Scream 3 and 2011's Scream 4. Arquette, Cox's ex-husband, played Deputy Dewey Riley.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are slated to direct the next chapter in Wilmington, N.C.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay.

Paramount also said Friday it would release its untitled Billie Holiday biopic on Feb. 12, 2021, G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes on Oct. 22, 2021, Clifford the Big Red Dog on Nov. 5, 2021 and the next Paranormal Activity movie on March 4, 2022.