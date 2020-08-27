Bug Hall (left to right), Jake Short, Alyssa Jirrels, Lorenzo James Henrie and Vanessa Marano star in "This Is the Year." Photo courtesy of BOLD Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27 (UPI) -- This Is the Year is David Henrie's homage to teen movies of the '80s. An audience of teenagers grew up watching Henrie as Selena Gomez's older brother on Disney Channel's The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Now, Gomez has joined Henrie as an executive producer of This Is the Year, which premieres on digital video-on-demand Friday.

"[Gomez] really appreciated the way that the female characters were portrayed, flipping some tropes on its head, showing authentic non-competitive female friendship," Henrie told UPI in a recent Zoom.

In This Is the Year, Josh (Lorenzo James Henrie, David's brother) has been pining after Zoey (Alyssa Jirrels) during their entire senior year. Just before graduation, Josh concocts a plan to take Zoey to a music festival and prove his love for her.

Josh's friends, Molly (Vanessa Marano), Donnie (Bug Hall) and Mikey (Jake Short) join them on the road trip.

Henrie said he and Gomez have remained friends since Wizards ended in 2012. Even before Gomez attached her name to This Is the Year, Henrie said she gave him advice.

"It's just like two friends having a normal conversation," Henrie said.

Henrie was reluctant to ask Gomez to join the project in an official capacity. Once she saw his first cut, she offered to add her name to the credits to raise awareness for the film. She also introduced the trailer.

"We don't expect anything of each other other than being there for one another," Henrie said. "This came about in a completely organic way."

Gomez and Henrie still have young fans. Henrie said Gomez wanted to be involved in a project that had a positive message for teenagers.

This Is the Year turns some of the cliches of '80s comedies on their heads. Josh and Molly even watch a fake teen movie starring the fictional Patrick J. Michaels, Henrie's homage to Can't Buy Me Love star Patrick Dempsey and Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox.

"I tried to make the most '80s name in the world," Henrie said.

In films like Can't Buy Me Love, the hero was obsessed with his dream girl without actually getting to know her. In This Is the Year, Josh is surprised to learn about Zoey's interests. Henrie says he wanted to show Josh, and the audience, that there's more to relationships than attraction.

"I definitely wanted to try to explore that theme of expectation or infatuation versus reality, if you're looking for true love," Henry said.

However, Molly represents another popular trope of '80s movies. She has been Josh's best friend and next-door neighbor their whole lives, and he never considered her romantically.

In many movies, like Fox's Teen Wolf, the hero chooses his female friend over the object of his infatuation. Henrie hoped to make falling in love with a friend more believable than perhaps other movies have portrayed it to be.

"Friendship can be a beautiful place to find love," Henrie said. "I wanted to explore that in a modern-day setting."

Henrie had hoped to release This Is the Year in theaters this year. The uncertainty of their reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic led BOLD Entertainment to choose a VOD release.

Gomez felt she could help make the online premiere of This Is the Year an uplifting event by participating in a virtual Q&A, Henrie said. For $11.99, fans can buy tickets to the virtual premiere on thisistheyear.film. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday with a pre-show. The film screens at 8 p.m.

At 9:40 p.m., Tik Tok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will host a Zoom afterparty, featuring a Zoom Q&A with Henrie, Gomez and the cast. The event concludes with a 10 p.m. performance by lovelytheband, who are featured in the movie.

"We're hearing a lot of people aren't feeling very good," Henrie said. "So we want to give them a feel good experience. Not only will they get a feel-good, positive movie, but they'll also get to see me and Selena reunite for one time only" on Friday.