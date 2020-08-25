Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Neon is giving a glimpse of the new film Ammonite.

The company released a trailer for the romantic drama Tuesday featuring Kate Winslet as Mary Anning, an acclaimed palaeontologist, and Saoirse Ronan as Charlotte Murchison, a young woman struggling with "melancholia."

Advertisement

The preview shows Charlotte's husband, Roderick (James McArdle), send Charlotte to live with Mary by the sea and assist with her work. The women develop a passionate romance that changes both of their lives.

Ammonite is inspired by the real-life Anning, who lived from 1799 to 1847. The movie is written and directed by Francis Lee (God's Own Country) and co-stars Fiona Shaw, Alec Secăreanu and Gemma Jones.

Lee said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June that he hopes Ammonite helps people realize "the power of love; the power of a deep, intimate, human relationship; the power of touch; and hope."

Lee said he was drawn to the time period after seeing research about "wonderful, life-long, passionate" same-sex female relationships from the era.

"And I was fascinated to set this film in a period that was totally patriarchal and where women were completely owned by their fathers or their husbands ... So, the idea of two women actually in a relationship together was just not a though anybody ever had within society," he said.

Ammonite will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before opening in theaters Nov. 13.