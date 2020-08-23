Jeffrey Wright attends the premiere of "Game Night" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Zoe Kravitz arrives at the "High Fidelity" New York premiere on February 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Robert Pattinson can now be seen in the teaser for "The Batman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures released a teaser for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, who, in this incarnation of the tale, is a vigilante detective.

Set for theatrical release in 2021, the comic-book adaptation co-stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as Police Comissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

A 2 1/2-minute preview, which has already gotten nearly 7 million views, was unveiled at the virtual DC Fandome event on Saturday.

It shows Gotham as a dreary, chaotic city where The Batman challenges villains.

He beats up one thug after he asks The Batman what he is.

"I am vengeance," he declares.

The Batman was written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, with Reeves directing.