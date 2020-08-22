Kristen Wiig arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a new trailer for its upcoming superhero adventure, Wonder Woman: 1984, starring Gal Gadot on Saturday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview had its debut at DC FanDome, a virtual convention celebrating all things related to the DC Comics universe.

The trailer has already gotten more than 400,000 views on YouTube.

Patty Jenkins directed the film, which co-stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. It is slated to open in theaters Oct. 2.

This weekend's clip showed Wonder Woman (Gadot) reuniting with her long-lost love Steve Trevor (Pine,) as new foe Cheetah (Wiig) rises to power. It concludes with an epic confrontation between the two women.