Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Zack Snyder released a new teaser trailer for his version of Justice League Thursday on Twitter.

The clip gives new looks at Henry Cavill's Superman after he is resurrected in the film and shows Ray Fisher's Cyborg as a star football player before he is turned into a robotic superhero.

The footage comes before the virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday, when a longer trailer will be released for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a new version of the 2017 Justice League film that was handled by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the project following a family tragedy.

The new version will be Snyder's vision for the film and will feature new scenes and characters.

Cyborg's past as a football player was not in the original release along with the villainous Darkseid who appeared in an earlier teaser released by Snyder in June.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane and Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth also star in the film which is coming to HBO Max in 2021.

DC FanDome will also have new footage and announcements regarding other DC films such as Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and more.