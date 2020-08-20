Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Batman director Matt Reeves released on Twitter Thursday the official logo for the film and new artwork of the bat suit star Robert Pattinson will be donning.

The logo features the film's title in big red letters along with the project's new bat symbol.

The artwork, from DC's chief creative officer Jim Lee, is also in red and features Batman standing on a gargoyle around the rooftops of Gotham City.

The drawing gives fans their closest look yet at the new bat suit, which gives Batman a collar and unique gauntlets.

Reeves has promised to reveal more concerning The Batman at the virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday. The event will also include new footage and announcements regarding Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League and more.

The Batman is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. The film was pushed back from its original June 25, 2021 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon also star.