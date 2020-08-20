Olivia Wilde (L) and her husband, Jason Sudeikis, attend the Critics' Choice Awards on January 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde is set to direct a female-centered Marvel film at Sony, Deadline and Variety reported.

Variety, citing unnamed sources, reported Wilde has signed a deal with Sony Pictures to direct and develop a film featuring a female comic book character. Sony owns the film rights to Spider-Man and his stable of characters, including Spider-Woman and Spider-Gwen.

Deadline also reported the news and Wilde posted a spider emoji on Twitter Wednesday linking to the Deadline article.

Wilde made her feature film directorial debut with 2019 comedy Booksmart.

Katie Silberman, who wrote Booksmart, is penning the script on Wilde's untitled Marvel and Sony film. Amy Pascal is producing with Rachel O'Connor executive producing.

Spider-Woman has yet to appear on film but Spider-Gwen was a featured character in Sony's 2018 animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Hailee Steinfield voiced the character.