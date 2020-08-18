Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton gives fans a deeper look at her life in the latest trailer for upcoming YouTube documentary, This Is Paris.

Hilton, in the clip released on Monday, discusses the celebrity persona she has created and how it has affected her life.

"I'm so used to like, playing a character that it's like hard for me to be normal," Hilton says as cameras follow her around.

"I'm always putting on this facade or just like, happy, perfect life," she continues.

Hilton also discusses with her family how she went through a traumatic experience as a child.

"I still have nightmares about it and the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there," she said.

This Is Paris is coming to YouTube on Sept. 14.