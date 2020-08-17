Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Enola Holmes.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Monday featuring Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, Enola Holmes.

The teaser introduces Brown as Enola, the sister of detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin). Helena Bonham Carter co-stars as the siblings' mother, Edoria Holmes.

Netflix also shared a premiere date for the film, Sept. 23, in code.

Enola Holmes is based on the Nancy Springer book series of the same name. The series consists of six books, the first of which, The Case of the Missing Marquess, was published in 2006.

The new film centers on Enola, a gifted sleuth in her own right. Enola runs away to London to find her mother, who has mysteriously gone missing.

"Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of conspiracy that could alter the course of political history," an official synopsis reads.

Enola Holmes is written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and Cursed Child) and directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve). Brown will produce with Paige Brown, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes.

Brown is known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things. Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's series adaptation of The Witcher.