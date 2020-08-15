Zack Snyder participates in a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring "Batman" creator, the late Bob Kane, with the 2,562nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris D'Elia attends the premiere of "Justin Bieber's Believe'" in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tig Notaro has replaced Chris D'Elia in the Netflix movie, "Army of the Dead." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Tig Notaro has replaced Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder's Netflix movie, Army of the Dead, after D'Elia was accused of sexual misconduct.

The zombie movie was complete, but D'Elia's scenes will be re-shot once Snyder, Notaro and essential cast and crew are able to safely return to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down most TV and film productions in North America for months.

Notaro has not publicly commented on the project, but she retweeted a link to a media report about it.

The film's ensemble includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win.

D'Elia also had a planned Netflix series in the works, but it was canceled after he was accused of harassing underage girls.

D'Elia has denied any wrongdoing.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he said in a statement in June.

"All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."