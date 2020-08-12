Aug. 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new film Unpregnant.

The streaming service shared a trailer and premiere date, Sept. 10, for the movie Wednesday.

Haley Lu Richardson plays Veronica, a high school student who discovers she's pregnant. She asks her former best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), to accompany her on a road trip to an abortion clinic.

The preview shows Veronica (Richardson) and Bailey (Ferreira) experience various challenges as they travel from Missouri to New Mexico. The pair rediscover their friendship along the way.

Unpregnant is based on the novel of the same name by Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendriks, who wrote the screenplay. The movie is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and produced by Greg Berlanti, Erik Feig and Sarah Schechter.

Richardson said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly this month that she hopes Unpregnant "starts conversation" about sex education and relationships.

"You want to invite people that support the decisions that Veronica made in the movie, but you want to also invite people that disagree or have a different belief or viewpoint," she said.

Ferreira said the film seeks to "normalize" abortions, rather than portray them as "traumatic."

"It normalizes the choice and the decisions that people have over their bodies," the actress said.

Richardson is known for the films The Edge of Seventeen and Split. Ferreira plays Kat Hernandez on the HBO series Euphoria.