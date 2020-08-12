Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a sequel to the 2017 horror-comedy film The Babysitter, is coming to Netflix in September.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Sept. 10, and first-look photos for the movie Wednesday.

Advertisement

Judah Lewis returns as Cole, now a high school student, with Emily Alyn Lind as Cole's best friend Melanie, and Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne and Andrew Bachelor as cult members Max, Allison and John.

The pictures show Cole (Lewis) and Melanie (Lind) holding hands in a car and Max (Amell), Allison (Thorne) and John (Bachelor) standing in front of a bonfire.

a lil sneak peek into all the chaos pic.twitter.com/rtc8hiksc2— NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

The Babysitter: Killer Queen also features Hana Mae Lee as Sonya and Leslie Bibb and Ken Marino as Cole's parents. The film is directed by McG, who also helmed the first movie.

The sequel takes place two years after The Babysitter, which ended with Cole defeating his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving) and her satanic cult.

"Cole's trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil," Netflix said in a synopsis.