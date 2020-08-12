Tracy Letts attends the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" in Los Angeles on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer's French Exit has been chosen as the closing night screening of the 2020 New York Film Festival.

This will mark the world premiere of the Azazel Jacobs-helmed comedy, which features Pfeiffer as a down-on-her-luck socialite, Lucas Hedges as her son and Tracy Letts as the voice of their cat.

The adaptation of Patrick deWitt's novel was filmed last fall in Montreal and Paris. DeWitt penned the screenplay.

"We've been watching New York filmmaker Azazel Jacobs for more than a decade, since his film Momma's Man screened in our New Directors/New Films festival in 2008," New York Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez said in a statement Tuesday.

"Now, we're honored that he'll make his NYFF debut with closing night selection French Exit, a tour-de-force collaboration with Michelle Pfeiffer that we can't wait to share with audiences in NYC and beyond."

The 58th edition of the New York Film Festival -- which is scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 11 -- will consist of mostly outdoor and virtual screenings in keeping with social distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.