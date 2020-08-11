Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Christina Milian and Jay Pharoah have joined the cast of a new Netflix romantic comedy.

The streaming service said Tuesday that Milian, 38, and Pharoah, 32, will star with Sinqua Walls in the untitled project.

The new movie is produced by Alicia Keys.

"The untitled, @aliciakeys-produced project centers around Erica, a pop star who is in the wake of a total breakdown - from career, to romance, & everything in between," Netflix tweeted.

Deadline said the film will explore the bonds of love and family. The movie follows Erica after she reluctantly takes a gig at her ex-fiancé's destination wedding.

Steven Tsuchida (Dear White People, Younger) will direct the new film, which takes place in Mauritius. The script was co-written by Stella Meghie, Dana Schmalenberg and Rheeqreeq Chainey.

Milian is a singer and actress who previously collaborated with Netflix on the romantic comedy Falling Inn Love and the series Soundtrack. She also starred on the series Grandfathered and The Oath.

Pharoah is an actor and comedian who starred on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2016.