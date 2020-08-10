Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film All Together Now.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama Monday featuring Auli'i Cravalho as Amber Appleton, a high school student and aspiring singer and musician living in Portland, Ore.

The preview shows Amber (Cravalho) pursue her dream of attending Carnegie Mellon University. Amber must overcome challenges along the way, including herself and her mother (Justina Machado) experiencing homelessness, with the help of her friends and teachers.

Fred Armisen, Carol Burnett, Judy Reyes, Taylor Richardson and Rhenzy Feliz co-star.

All Together Now is based on the Matthew Quick novel Sorta Like a Rockstar. The film is directed and co-written by Brett Haley, with Marty Bowen (Love, Simon), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner), Isaac Klausner (Paper Towns) and Lee Stollman (Love, Simon) as producers.

Cravalho is known for voicing Moana in the animated Disney film Moana and playing Lilette Suarez on the NBC series Rise. She shared a photo with some of her All Together co-stars Monday on Instagram.

Cravalho said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she related to Amber's natural optimism and struggle to accept help from others.

"And so that's kind of how our film is centered -- in knowing your community and leaning on your chosen family and times of need," she said.

All Together Now premieres Aug. 28.