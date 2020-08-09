Jack Nicholson waves the green flag to start the 94th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2010. File Photo by Ed Locke/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Way Back and Argo filmmaker Ben Affleck has signed on to write and direct the film adaptation of Sam Wasson's non-fiction book, The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Days of Hollywood.

The movie would tell the story behind the making of Roman Polanski's 1974 film noir classic, Chinatown, which starred Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway.

It is unclear at this time whether Affleck would also star in The Big Goodbye.

Paramount Pictures is producing the movie, which was a passion project for its late studio head Robert Evans.