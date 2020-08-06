Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Charlie Kaufman's new film I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the psychological horror film Thursday featuring Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis.

In the preview, a woman named Cindy (Buckley) goes with her boyfriend, Jake (Plemons), to meet his parents (Collette and Thewlis) for the first time. Cindy is thinking about ending her relationship with Jake.

Cindy begins to have strange experiences at Jake's parents' house, including a dog that won't stop shaking and seeing a childhood photo of herself on the wall.

"There's just something profoundly wrong here," Cindy narrates. "I feel like I was seeing them as they were, seeing them as they will be, seeing them after they're gone."

Cindy's surreal experiences continue after she and Jake leave the house and make a detour.

"People like to think of themselves as points moving through time, but I think it's the opposite. We're stationary and time passes through us, blowing like cold wind," Cindy says.

Netflix previously shared a poster for I'm Thinking of Ending Things that shows Cindy at dinner at Jake's parents' house.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is based on the Iain Reid novel of the same name. Kaufman wrote and directed the adaptation, which premieres Sept. 4.

Kaufman has written and produced such films as Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He released his directorial debut, Synedoche, New York, in 2008.