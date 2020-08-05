Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Quiver Distribution is giving a glimpse of the new film I Am Woman.

The company shared a trailer for the biopic Tuesday featuring Tilda Cobham-Hervey as singer Helen Reddy.

The preview recounts how Reddy (Cobham-Hervey), an Australian singer, rose to fame after moving to the United States with her daughter in the 1960s. In 1971, she released the hit song "I Am Woman," which became an anthem for the women's liberation movement.

Danielle Macdonald co-stars as Lillian Roxon, a rock journalist and friend of Reddy, and Evan Peters as Jeff Wald, a talent manager who becomes Reddy's husband and manager.

"The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become an international singing superstar," Quiver said in a press release.

I Am Woman is written by Emma Jensen and directed by Unjoo Moon. The film opens in theaters and will be released on video on demand Sept. 11.

Cobham-Hervey is known for the 2018 film Hotel Mumbai. Macdonald stars in the movies PattiCake$, Lady Bird and Dumplin', while Peters is known for playing Quicksilver in the X-Men films and for starring on American Horror Story.

Peters will also star in the Netflix series Ratched, Ryan Murphy's prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.