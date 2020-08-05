"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the "Now You See Me 2" premiere in June 2016. The "Harry Potter" films will be heading to Peacock in October. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service announced on Wednesday that it will begin hosting all eight Harry Potter films starting in October.

The eight films will be available in windows over the next six months and into 2021, the company said. This means that the films will come on and off Peacock periodically.

Advertisement

"The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock," Frances Manfredi, president, content acquisition and strategy at Peacock said in a statement.

"We've built a world-class collection of iconic movies and show, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again," she continued.

The Harry Potter films were originally on HBO Max when the service launched in May.

Peacock was launched in July with ad-supported and premium tiers. The streaming service will be the future home of The Office, a Saved by the Bell revival and new shows such as Brave New World.