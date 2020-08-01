Courteney Cox will be back for "Scream 5." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Friends alum Courteney Cox confirmed on Instagram she will return for the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream horror movie franchise.

Cox posted Friday a brief video of the film series logo -- a white ghost mask with a black hood -- and wrote across it, "I can't wait to see this face again."

She tagged "@screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics" in the message.

Cox starred as reporter Gale Weathers in the four previous movies -- 1996's Scream, 1997's Scream 2, 2000's Scream 3 and 2011's Scream 4.

Her ex-husband, David Arquette , who played Deputy Dewey Riley, is also returning for the new chapter.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are slated to direct the movie in Wilmington, N.C.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay.