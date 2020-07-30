July 30 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Kajillionaire.

The studio released a trailer for the comedy-drama Thursday featuring Evan Rachel Wood as Old Dolio, the daughter of lifelong con artists Robert (Richard Jenkins) and Theresa (Debra Winger).

Advertisement

The preview shows Old Dolio and parents swindle, scam and steal at every opportunity. The family's life is turned upside down after a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) joins their next con.

Kajillionaire is written and directed by Miranda July. The movie is July's first film since The Future, released in 2011.

Kajillionaire had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will open in theaters Sept. 18.

Wood said in an interview with Variety in January that she and Rodriguez worked "so well together" as their characters' relationship unfolds.

"She's so good at what she does, and she brings this incredible energy with her that was really easy to fall in love with," Wood said of Rodriguez.

"Our dynamic was always funny, because we play such opposites, but somehow it really works. So there's this amazing connection between the two of us," she added.

Wood plays Dolores on the HBO series Westworld. Rodriguez starred as the title character on The CW series Jane the Virgin, which ended in July 2019 after five seasons.