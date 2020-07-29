July 29 (UPI) -- Lili Reinhart and Amazon Prime shared the trailer for the film Chemical Hearts. Reinhart stars and executive produces the film, which is coming to Prime Aug. 21.

Reinhart plays Grace, a high school newspaper editor who walks with a cane after an automobile accident. She begins a relationship with fellow editor Henry (Austin Abrams).

Advertisement

Henry describes meeting Grace and their developing relationship as the first interesting thing that ever happened to him in high school. Both characters are in their senior year.

The trailer shows Grace and Henry connecting, but also dealing with drama. Both characters appear to have issues connecting with their parents, and Grace has not been able to write since the accident.

Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW's Riverdale, an adaptation of Archie comics. She also played a con artist stripper in the movie Hustlers. Abrams recently starred in the horror movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and had a recurring arc on This Is Us.

Richard Tanne adapted the Krystal Sutherland novel Our Chemical Hearts and directed the movie. It is the first producing credit for Reinhart.

Chemical Hearts runs 93 minutes and is rated R. Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena and C.J. Hoff also star.