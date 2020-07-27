"Nomadland" star Frances McDormand appears backstage during the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's next film "Nomadland" will premiere at both the Venice and Toronto film festival on Sept. 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Nomadland, from filmmaker Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, will premiere simultaneously at both the Venice and Toronto film festivals on Sept. 11.

Zhao and McDormand will appear during virtual introductions for both screenings. The film will additionally be shown during a special drive-in event on Sept. 11 in Los Angeles, hosted by the Telluride Film Festival.

The New York Film Festival also set Nomadland as the event's centerpiece selection, leading to a domestic theatrical release this fall before the film rolls out internationally.

Nomadland is based on journalist Jessica Bruder's 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.

McDormand stars as Fern who after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and hits the road as a modern-day nomad. Real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells also star as Fern's mentors and comrades.

Zhao, who is also helming Marvel's The Eternals, directed, produced, wrote and edited Nomadland. McDormand also serves as a producer.

"The American road fascinates me. It's heartbreakingly beautiful and deeply complicated. I've traveled it for many years and always hoped to capture a glimpse of it. I'm thankful to be able to make Nomadland and excited for audiences to join Fern on her adventure," Zhao said in a statement.