July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that a third Kissing Booth film will be released in 2021.

The streaming service made the announcement on Instagram Sunday in a video featuring stars Joey King and Joel Courtney trying to keep the existence of a third film a secret from the other cast members.

Advertisement

King and other stars also confirmed that the third installment was filmed at the same time as The Kissing Booth 2 during a YouTube live event with the cast.

The announcement comes after Netflix released The Kissing Booth 2 on Friday.

The sequel followed King's Elle and Jacob Elordi's Noah as they struggled to have a long-distance relationship. Elle and her best friend Lee (Courtney) meanwhile, re-open the Kissing Booth at school.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald also star.

The Kissing Booth is based on the Beth Reekles book series of the same name. Vince Marcello served as director on all three films.