Senior national correspondent for CNN Kyung Lah (L) speaks with CNN politics producer Jasmine Wright. Both journalists will be featured in upcoming HBO Max documentary film, "On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries." Image courtesy of HBO Max

July 20 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced on Monday that CNN documentary film, On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, will premiere Aug. 6 on the streaming service.

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries was produced by CNN Films and follows a team of female journalists as they report on the presidential election.

Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz and Jasmine Wright make up the film's roster of journalists.

The documentary will begin just days prior to the Iowa caucuses and show how journalists leave their families to travel across the country. The launch and ending of campaigns and what it takes to be a top political reporter will also be covered.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with CNN Films to showcase these fearless and impressive female journalists as they navigate the unpredictability of life on the road during the unprecedented 2020 Presidential Primary," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max said in a statement.

"This is our first CNN Films documentary on the platform and a powerful representation of our commitment to create thought-provoking and deeply meaningful content together," she continued.