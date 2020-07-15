July 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Project Power.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Wednesday featuring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Project Power takes place in New Orleans, where a new pill gives users an unpredictable temporary superhuman ability. Foxx plays a father searching for his daughter, who was taken by the makers of the drug.

Foxx's character teams up with with Robin (Dominique Fishback), a young dealer, and Art (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a police officer, to find his daughter and fight the sinister forces behind the drug.

Netflix previously released posters for the film featuring Foxx, Gordon-Levitt and Fishback.

One pill. 5 minutes. Unbelievable power. Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback star in PROJECT POWER. Get ready for the trailer, coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vXaTxWsDVL— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 14, 2020

Project Power is directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost and co-stars Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro and Amy Landecker. The film premieres Aug. 14.

Foxx most recently starred in the 2019 film Just Mercy. He will voice Joe Gardner in the upcoming Disney-Pixar animated film Soul, which released a new trailer in March.