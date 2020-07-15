July 15 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced on Wednesday the lineup for the 17th annual Cannes Classics program which showcases restored, classic films and documentaries.

The lineup includes 25 feature films and seven documentaries. The 2020 Cannes Film Festival did not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cannes Classics 2020 will be hosted in whole or in part, by the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France, which takes place Oct. 10 - 18 and the Rencontres Cinematographiques of Cannes which takes place Nov. 23 - 26.

The lineup includes: In the Mood for Love from Wong Kar-wai, Breathless from Jean-Luc Godard, L'Aventura from Michelangelo Antonioni, Friendship's Death from Peter Wollen that stars Tilda Swinton in her first big screen role and The Story of a Three-Day Pass from Melvin Van Peebles.

Charlie Chaplin, the Genius of Liberty from Francois Ayme and Yves Jeuland, Bruce Lee documentary Be Water from Bao Nguyen, and John Belushi documentary Belushi from R.J. Cutler are a part of the documentary lineup.

Pixar's Soul, The French Dispatch from Wes Anderson and Lovers Rock and Mangrove from Steve McQueen were selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival in June.