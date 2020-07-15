Apple announced "Palmer," a Fisher Stevens-directed drama starring Justin Timberlake, is the latest movie to join its slate of original films. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Apple announced Palmer, a drama starring Justin Timberlake and directed by Fisher Stevens, is the latest movie to be added to the company's slate of original films.

Palmer stars Timberlake as Eddie Palmer, a former college football star who returns to his hometown after completing a prison sentence and attempts to get his life back on track while caring for a young boy who was recently abandoned by his mother.

The movie, directed by Fisher Stevens and written by Cheryl Guerriero, also stars Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainright and Ryder Allen.

Palmer is the latest announced offering from Apple original films, following the recently-debuted Greyhound and upcoming films Emancipation, Killers of the Flower Moon and Snow Blind.

The film is produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler. Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O'Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll serve as executive producers.