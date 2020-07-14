The Telluride Film Festival will not hold its 2020 event on Labor Day weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtest of Telluride Film Festival

July 14 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced Tuesday that the 2020 fest, scheduled for Sept. 3-7 in Telluride, Colo, is cancelled. The fest had previously announced a limited, socially distanced festival following COVID-19 guidelines.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the festival released a statement explaining they felt they could not proceed even with a restricted fest.

Advertisement

"Even the best strategy is threatened by this out of control environment," the statement read. "No matter how much many of us wear our masks and observe social distancing protocols, the pandemic has worsened rather than improved."

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new closures as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Those indoor businesses closing include movie theaters, many of which planned to reopen on Wednesday.

The Telluride Film Festival would see attendees from around the country and around the world attend. Hollywood and international filmmakers, press, executives and fans would have traveled from places all with different case levels and different protocols.

The festival plans to announce the lineup of films that were selected for the Telluride Film Festival. Normally, the festival would announce the lineup on Sept. 2 to surprise attendees. Since the festival will not go on, they will announce the selections so that those films can benefit from the prestige of being selected for Telluride.

"We hope that many of you will seek out and discover the titles we've selected for this year's program at the New York Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, or Venice Film Festival," the statement read. "Or when they're made available on a wider basis."

2020 would have been the 47th year of the Telluride Film Festival.