July 13 (UPI) -- Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys for Life and Fantasy Island are coming to Starz.

The network announced new titles for its "Summer of Blockbusters @Home" event in a press release Monday. The titles also include The Grudge, Charlie's Angels, Little Women and Bloodshot.

"Summer of Blockbusters" offers exclusive first-run movies to viewers with Starz. The network said the event "will transform back yards into at-home movie theaters" as people stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers with Starz can stream or download Jumanji: The Next Level, The Grudge and Charlie's Angels on the Starz app now. The full list of movies is coming to the Starz app and will air on Starz in July and August.

Thursday at 7:17 p.m. EST on Starz: Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwaye Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan

Thursday at 9:23 p.m. EST on Starz: The Grudge, starring Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho and Betty Gilpin

Friday at 6 p.m. EST on Starz: Charlie's Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska

July 31 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz (July 22 Starz app premiere): Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen

Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz (Aug. 6 Starz app premiere): Bad Boys for Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz (Aug. 8 Starz app premiere): Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel

Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz (Sept. 3 Starz app premiere): Fantasy Island, starring Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Michael Peña