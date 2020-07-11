Jason Blum arrives on the red carpet at the special screening of "Bombshell" on December 16 in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI | License Photo

Stephen King receives the National Medal of Arts to at the White House in Washington, D.C. in 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Murphy is producing a Netflix movie based on Stephen King's novella, "Mr. Harrigan's Phone." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse are producing a film based on Stephen King's novella, "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," for Netflix.

The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks and The Highwaymen director John Lee Hancock is onboard to write and helm the project.

The story about a boy who finds he can communicate with the dead via cellphone is part of King's If It Bleeds collection, which was published this year.

No casting has been announced for the screen version.

King's creepy tales have become the basis of numerous movies, TV shows and remakes in recent years. Among the most popular have been Doctor Sleep, It, Mr. Mercedes, The Outsider and Castle Rock.

Led by Jason Blum, Blumhouse is a production company that specializes in horror films such as The Invisible Man, Get Out and Halloween.