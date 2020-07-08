July 8 (UPI) -- Sam Rockwell voices a 400-pound silverback gorilla who wants to return home in the latest trailer for upcoming Disney+ film The One and Only Ivan.

Ivan the gorilla performs at a circus located inside a shopping mall alongside Stella the elephant who is voiced by Angelina Jolie and Bob the dog, voiced by Danny DeVito.

A new baby elephant named Ruby (Brooklynn Prince) joins the crew and inspires Ivan to go back to the wild after she was recently separated from her family.

Ivan and his friends develop an escape plan even as he struggles to say goodbye to the mall's owner Mark (Bryan Cranston), who raised him from a young age.

The One and Only Ivan will premiere Aug. 14 on Disney+ Thea Sharrock is directing from a screenplay by Mike White. The film is based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book of the same name.

Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle, Ramon Rodriguez as mall employee George, Ariana Greenblatt as George's daughter Julia, Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta the chicken, Mike White as the voice of Frankie the seal, Ron Funches as the voice of Murphy the rabbit and Phillipa Soo as the voice of Thelma the parrot also star.