July 8 (UPI) -- HBO explores the rise of Mayor Michael Tubbs, the youngest and first Africa-American mayor of Stockton, Calif., in the new trailer for documentary Stockton on My Mind.

The documentary, from Emmy winner Marc Levin, will follow how Tubbs grew up amid poverty and violence to make a difference in his hometown of Stockton.

Tubbs was 26 when he was elected in 2016 while Stockton's future looked bleak. Tubbs launched social and economic policy experiments to help his city which was known as one of the poorest, most violent and least literate in the nation.

The film culminates in rapper and activist Common visiting Stockton.

"I think that quote, 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world,' is super important because oftentimes people get scared to try to make change because it's like, well what if it doesn't work? The bigger question is what happens if you don't do anything?" Tubbs says in the clip.

Stockton on My Mind premieres July 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.