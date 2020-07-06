July 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Kissing Booth sequel.

The streaming service shared a trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 on Monday featuring Joey King as Shelly "Elle" Evans and Jacob Elordi as her boyfriend, Noah Flynn.

Advertisement

The preview shows Elle and Noah struggle with their now long-distance relationship. Noah has started his freshman year of college at Harvard University and urges Elle, a high school senior, to apply so they can be together.

Elle and her best friend, Noah's younger brother, Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney), reopen the Kissing Booth at school. Elle meets a new student, Marco (Taylor Perez), and is sucked into a love triangle.

The original Kissing Booth is based on the Beth Reekles novel of the same name and premiered on Netflix in May 2018. The Kissing Booth 2 is based on Reekles' book The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance and premieres July 24.

The Kissing Booth director Vince Marcello returned to direct the sequel. The new film co-stars Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Molly Ringwald.

Netflix also released a video of King and Courtney giving an official recap of the first movie.