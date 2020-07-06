Felicity Jones will star in the new thriller "Borderland." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- John Boyega, Jodie Turner-Smith and Felicity Jones have joined the cast of the new film Borderland.

Boyega, Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Jack Reynor will star in the upcoming thriller, directed by the Guard Brothers (The Uninvited), Thomas and Charles Guard.

Jones will also serve as executive producer, with Rebecca Brown and Rocket Science to produce the film. Filming is expected to begin in the U.K. in early 2021.

Borderland follows Michael (Reynor), an Irish paramilitary whose pregnant wife is killed by an SAS sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) during a border ambush gone wrong. Michael joins a ruthless active service unit to hunt down Tempest and avenge his wife's death.

The Guard Brothers co-wrote Borderland with Ronan Bennett (Top Boy). The film is inspired by the Steven S. Moysey book The Road to Balcombe Street.

"Borderland is a vengeance fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times," the Guard Brothers said in a statement. "We're thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first rate cast."

The Guard Brothers released their first feature film, The Uninvited, in 2009. Boyega is known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, while Reynor is known for the series Strange Angel and the film Midsommar.