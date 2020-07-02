Zachary Levi attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Shazam!" in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kurt Warner (R) and Brenda Warner attend the NFL Honors in 2019. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Zachary Levi will portray two-time Super Bowl quarterback Kurt Warner in the movie "American Underdog." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Zachary Levi will play retired football star Kurt Warner in a new film.

Lionsgate confirmed Wednesday that Levi, 39, will portray Warner, 49, in the movie American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.

Advertisement

"Put him in coach. @ZacharyLevi to star as NFL Hall of Famer @kurt13warner in our new movie, American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story," the studio tweeted.

Warner started his career in the NFL in 1998 and played for the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals over the next 10 years. He was a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

American Underdog is directed and produced by brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin. The film is based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.

"Kurt's story is one of relentless faith -- in his own abilities but even more so in a higher power," Levi said in a statement. "When I read Kurt's story, I identified with the quiet strength he found to persevere -- that's something I think anybody can recognize in their own lives."

"This is the kind of underdog story that sports movies are all about, and the fact that it's true makes it even more special," he added. "I'm thrilled to be part of bringing his story to audiences."

Jon Erwin, David Aaron Cohen and John Gunn wrote the film, which is expected to begin production later this year. The film hails from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story.

Levi is known for playing Chuck Bartowski on the NBC series Chuck and the title character in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam!.