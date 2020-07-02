July 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Old Guard.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Charlize Theron as Andromache of Scythia, aka Andy, a centuries-old immortal warrior able to heal from any wound.

The preview shows Andy take Nile (Kiki Lanye), a new immortal, under her wing and introduce her to her group of immortal mercenaries.

"We've fought thousands of battles side by side," one of the members tells Nile.

Andy explains how they will eventually die.

"Nothing that lives lives forever. One day your wounds just don't heal up anymore. We don't know when," she says.

Andy, Nile and the group must band together after their abilities are exposed and they face a new threat.

The Old Guard is based on the Greg Rucka comic book. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) and co-stars Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe and Luca Marinelli as Nicky.

Netflix previously shared a poster for The Old Guard in May.

The Old Guard premieres July 10.