Left to right, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, of Point Grey Pictures, arrive for the CinemaCon 2019 red carpet on April 2019. Point Grey Pictures is producing a CG-animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie.

June 30 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday that a new, CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in development.

Nickelodeon is partnering with Point Grey Pictures on the project with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver from the studio producing.

Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Connected, Disenchantment) is directing based off a script by Brendan O'Brian (Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates).

The film will be Nickelodeon Animation Studio's first-ever CG theatrical production.

"Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical," Brian Robbins, Kids & Family at ViacomCBS said in a statement.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is based on a comic book series by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The property has launched a number of successful animated shows, theatrical films, video games and more.

The first CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie titled TMNT, was released by Warner Bros. in 2007.

Nickelodeon launched a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated television series in 2012 and released 2D animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.

Nickelodeon, in a separate deal with Netflix, is also producing a 2D animated film based on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.