Ryan Murphy arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 6, 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Zendaya attends the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina was one of hundreds of actors and filmmakers invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced 819 invitees to join the Academy in 2020, including actors Awkwafina and Zendaya, and filmmakers Robert Eggers and Ryan Murphy.

Of the 819, 45 percent were women, 36 percent were from underrepresented communities and 49 percent were international, from 68 countries.

Actors invited to join the Academy this year included, Ana de Armas, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Eva Longoria, Niecy Nash, Alexander Siddiq, Lakeith Stanfield, John David Washington and Constance Wu. Directors included Ari Aster, Matt Reeves, Matthew Vaughn and Lulu Wang.

These invitees bolster the Academy's 2016 commitment to double the number of female and underrepresented members by this year. The Academy previously announced its Academy Aperture 2025 program to continue to improve inclusion and representation in the entertainment industry.

Other categories of invitees included cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary makers, executives, film editors, makeup artists and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, musicians, producers, production designers, short filmmakers, animators, sound, visual effects, writers, film festival director and, for the first time, agents.

The Academy postponed the 2021 Oscars from Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Films released up until Feb. 28 will qualify if submitted by Jan. 15.