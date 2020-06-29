June 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson portrays the Aretha Franklin in the latest teaser trailer for biopic, Respect.

Hudson takes the stage to perform Franklin's hit song "Respect" with the word being spelled out behind her, in the clip released on Sunday

Franklin's rise to fame is then explored as she went from releasing four unsuccessful albums to becoming one the greatest singers of all time.

Respect, from director Lisel Tommy, is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skya Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige also star.

"Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice," reads the synopsis.

Franklin died at the age of 76 in August 2018.