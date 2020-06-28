Kristin Booth attends the screening of Reelz's "The Kennedy's After Camelot" in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Vivica A. Fox arrives for the CinemaCon 2016 Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Two TV movies starring Vivica A. Fox are set to debut on LMN in July. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Two new thrillers starring and produced by Vivica A. Fox are slated to premiere on the Lifetime Movie Network next month.

Co-starring Yan-Kay, Crystal Lowe, Stephen Richard Harris, Kristin Booth and Jackée Harry, The Wrong Wedding Planner is to debut on July 17.

The Wrong Stepfather is scheduled for July 31. Its cast includes Krista Allen, Corin Nemec and William McNamara.

The cable network is re-running two other Fox-led films in the Wrong franchise -- The Wrong Cheerleader and The Wrong Stepmother -- on Sunday night.

Fox is known for her work on the TV series Empire and Missing, and in the films Kill Bill, Soul Food, Set It Off and Independence Day.

She hosted LMN's Deadly Resolutions programming event, featuring a lineup of crime-themed TV movies, in January.