Tiffany Haddish arrives at the world premiere of "Like A Boss" on January 7 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sophie Turner and her husband, musician Joe Jonas, attend the premiere of "Dark Phoenix" in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Garner's home-movie remake of "The Princess Bride" is set to debut on Quibi Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- A star-studded remake of the classic comedy adventure, The Princess Bride, has been filmed from actors' homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Tiffany Haddish, Keegan-Michael Key and Josh Gad, the movie will have its debut Monday on the streaming service Quibi.

Advertisement

Juno and Ghostbusters: Afterlife filmmaker Jason Reitman pulled the footage together from what was shot in the remote locations and edited into a hilarious home-movie version of a beloved family flick.

"Rodents Of Unusual Size?They very much do exist IRL. Home Movie: #ThePrincessBride is a fan film benefitting @WCKitchen coming to Quibi this Monday," Quibi said in an Instagram post Saturday.

The message accompanied a 2-minute video clip showing Jonas dressed as a bearded Princess Buttercup and Turner -- his real-life, pregnant wife -- costumed as the Dread Pirate Roberts (also known as Westley.) Together, they battle a Rodent of Unusual Size (their dog) in their backyard, which double's for the fantasy story's Fire Swamp.

"Only @jasonreitman could talk me...and @tiffanyhaddish...and @joejonas into playing Princess Buttercup from home," Garner wrote in her own Instagram post.

"You can find all of us (and so many more Buttercups and Westleys) on @quibi, who, all swashbuckling aside, donated a million dollars to @WCKitchen to feed people during the Covid crisis. Thank you for the reason to play dress up and have a laugh -- you are the best, Jason," she added.

The Princess Bride Home Movie is intended to raise money for World Central Kitchen, which provides meals for people impacted by the pandemic.

The project was inspired by Rob Reiner's 1987 film adaptation of William Goldman's novel. The original movie starred Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and Carol Kane.