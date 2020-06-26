"Tenet" director Christopher Nolan arrives before the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le grand bain)" at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has once again delayed the theatrical release of director Christopher Nolan's Tenet, with the film now set to arrive on Aug. 12.

Tenet was originally set to be released on July 17, but was recently pushed back to July 31. The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the majority of movie theaters in the United States, but some expect to open in July.

Warner Bros. also postponed the theatrical re-release of 2010's Inception to July 31. Inception, also from Nolan, was being put back into theaters in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement.

"In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy," they continued.

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Posey, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh star in Tenet, an international espionage thriller.