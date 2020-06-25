Elizabeth Banks attends a Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals parade in her honor in January. File Photo by Joshua Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Banks will play the iconic character Ms. Frizzle in a Magic School Bus film.

Deadline reported Thursday that Banks, 46, will star in and produce the new live-action hybrid movie.

The film is based on Scholastic's Magic School Bus book series by Joanna Cole, which was previously adapted as an animated TV series in the 1990s. The series follows Ms. Frizzle and her class as they take educational field trips that explore science.

Universal Pictures, Banks' Brownstone Productions and Marc Platt are developing the project. Banks will produce with Platt, Max Handelman, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Adam Siegel.

"We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day," Lucchese said in a statement.

Lily Tomlin voiced Ms. Frizzle in the PBS animated TV series. Netflix released an animated sequel series, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, featuring Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle's sister, Fiona, in 2017.

Banks recently starred with Cate Blanchett in the miniseries Mrs. America, which premiered on FX on Hulu in April. She will star with Anthony Mackie in the upcoming film Signal Hill.