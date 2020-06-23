June 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the animated musical Over the Moon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring the voices of Cathy Ang, Margaret Cho, Phillipa Soo and Irene Tsu.

Over the Moon is inspired by the Chinese legend of Chang'e, the goddess of the Moon. The trailer opens with Fei Fei (Ang), a young girl, listening to her parents tell her the story.

The preview then switches to the present day, where Fei Fei's mother has died. Fei Fei builds a rocket ship to the moon in an attempt to prove the existence of the Moon goddess.

Over the Moon is directed by Glen Keane, an animator who worked on the Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas and other films. The film features a score by Steven Price and original songs from Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park.

Keane and producers Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou will discuss Over the Moon during the Annecy Festival 2020 stream Wednesday at 9 p.m. PST.