June 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is partnering with Aardman Animation Studios on a Chicken Run sequel.

The streaming service announced Tuesday on the 20th anniversary of the original Chicken Run that Chicken Run 2 is in development at Aardman.

Advertisement

"POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent," Netflix tweeted.

Netflix will distribute the film globally outside of China. Studiocanal, which has financed, distributed and sold Aardman productions since 2015, and Pathé, which backed the original Chicken Run, closed a deal with the studio to transfer the sequel rights to Netflix.

Chicken Run, which opened in theaters in 2000, is the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time. The film is directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park and features the voices of Julia Sawalha, Mel Gibson, Miranda Richardson and Tony Haygarth.

The Wrap said Gibson's role of Rocky will be recast in the sequel.

Chicken Run 2 will center on Ginger (Sawalha), who is living with Rocky and their daughter, Molly, in their new, human-free home. Rumors of a new threat on the mainland forces Ginger to rally her troops and put her freedom at risk for the good of all chickens.

Sam Fell will direct the sequel, with Lord, Carla Shelley and Karey Kirkpatrick to serve as executive producers. Production will begin in 2021.